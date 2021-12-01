Shiba Inu to launch SHIB NFT video game: ‘one of the best in all history’

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is about to grow as it enters the world of the metaverse with an NFT game that promises to be one of the greatest games of all time.

In an article, project leader Shytoshi Kusama boasted that Shiba Inu partnered with game developer William David Volk to create his game ‘SHIB NFT’ which will be his new expansion in the SHIB ecosystem. In addition, Kusama explained that for the development of the game they also partnered with a AAA game studio, although he did not specify which company it is.

The SHIB leader explained that they chose Volk because “he is a true visionary with decades of top-notch high-quality experience on the corporate side, as well as the independent side, having also run his own game studio.”

William Volk celebrates the metaverse of SHIB

For his part, Volk was honored to work on the project in which he will be in charge of the design and implementation and completion of the game, which will be aimed primarily at iOS and Android devices.

“I am honored to be working with an incredible team in what will become one of the greatest games of all time,” noted the creator.

What will be the characteristics of the NFT game?

According to Kusama, the game will be exclusively licensed to the community, will include Shibarium functionality and decentralized elements.

In addition, in-app purchases can be made using SHIB, Doge Killer (LEASH) and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) tokens, assets that are traded on DEX Shibaswap.

The metaverse in Shiba Inu’s sights

Long before Facebook changed its name to Meta and announced the creation of its metaverse, this term was already on the minds of the SHIBA team, so much so that it was talked about at the time of the Oshiverse.

In his article Kusama reveals that the development of the metaverse will begin in 2022 and will be built in-house by the SHIB team. Likewise, the project leader in the Shiba Inu games assured that his metaverse approach would be quite different from that of Facebook; However, he recalled that before taking great steps in that direction, it is necessary to create a solid base of users who want to explore the technology.

“And that is why we are working on so many aspects of Shiba Inu, including Shibarium, Shi, Shibanet, The Decentralized Shiboshi Game, Incubator and more that will not become apparent until the near future,” he concluded.

What is Shiba Inu?

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency was born as a mockery of dogecoin, which also uses the same breed of dog in its image, and just last month its price rose 932%. It was released in August 2020 by a person or group known as “Ryoshi.”

Unlike the digital currency Bitcoin, this cryptocurrency does not have its own blockchain and runs through Ethereum technology.

