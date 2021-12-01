Shawn Mendes addresses the breakup with Camila Cabello on “It’ll Be Ok”

Just two weeks ago we knew the news: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ended their relationship after two years through a joint statement in which they explained that, despite the disagreement, they still loved each other and were together, but in a somewhat different way: “The love between them was stronger than ever,” they said in lines that followed a silence in which neither of them wanted to comment on it. Nothing else, as if nothing had happened. Of course, a few days ago we saw Cabello wandering through a shopping center visibly sad and alone, some images that make it clear that one of the two is not going through the same as the other.

Also, according to a source close to the couple, the person responsible for the break could have been him, while she would have had to abide by something annoying. In principle, the reason for the goodbye was a monotonous routine that would have ended in “an obsolete and complacent relationship.” Now Mendes seems willing to give his version of events … through a song. This Tuesday he announced the title of his new song, a pop ballad called “It’ll Be Ok” (translated into Spanish as “will be fine”), which launches tomorrow!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The lyrics, revealing

In fact, he has already shown a small preview in which we can listen to a verse, at least, revealing. Yes it seems that the track will be about a breakup and the optimistic start of a new solo stage. These are the words that resonate with hardly any instrumental background, giving all the prominence to the interpreter’s voice:

“We’re going to make it, is this going to hurt?”

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We will have to wait until tomorrow to see how the singer solves this issue that is shaping up to be their breakup song, in the purest ‘Wrecking Ball’ style by Miley Cyrus. Meanwhile, and ironically, Cabello continues to promote her hit song “Don’t Go Yet”, translated as “don’t go yet.” Do you want to know how was their romance? We show you a complete ‘timeline’ with all its stages.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io