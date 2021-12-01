Selena Gomez replies to a comment from a hater

The ‘story’ that rekindles the rumors of a couple between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez could not bear the urge to respond to a ‘hater’ in TikTok. The singer, who since the pandemic has reactivated her profile to the full (it has been open since 2016, but it is now when she is uploading more content), was ‘turned on’ when she saw that her followers did not catch that what she ‘posted’ was simply a joke.

The thing was like this: Selena posted a video duet on TikTok with Dr. Dawn Bantel. The specialist explains in her clip that “the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) defines excessive alcohol consumption as 15 or more drinks a week for men and 8 or more drinks a week for women” . And in the duet, Selena appears with an expression that denotes that she drinks more, although the text that accompanies her publication specifies that “it’s a joke.” Well, in the comments you can read how his followers point out that he is not funny, considering that his friend donated a kidney to him.

Here you can see the viral video in question:

Far from being silent, Selena has returned to TikTok to reply to a specific commentIt said, “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you keep drinking excessively. Joe, Selena.” To which she replies: “It was a joke, you idiot.”

It is rare that the ‘celebs’ respond to comments from ‘haters’, but these in particular must touch a nerve with Selena, who, given what she has seen, is no longer allowed to make jokes that are related in a certain way to her kidney … What do you think?

