Sebastián Córdova has already made a decision with the barter proposal between America and Chivas

The decision to make profound changes to the templates was logical in America and Chivas. While the former was eliminated in the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla again (and will not lift any title this year after losing the Final of the Concachampions), the latter again carried out a horrifying campaign and did not even access the Big Party.

However, very few fans imagined that both institutions were going to reach a barter agreement between two representative elements and with a lot of scope for projection such as Sebastian Cordova and Uriel Antuna. If it happens, it will be one of the most striking movements in the history of the Liga MX.

In that line, TUDN confirmed that the ’10’ from Las Águilas has already accepted the proposal and is ready to play for Guadalajara. However, from the other side there are still no certainties: Antuna is not sure of going to the Coapa team for financial reasons (in his new destination they would not pay him the salary that they pay him in his current squad). Details are missing for the pass market bomb to take place!

The news on the market continues

While all the attention is placed on the aforementioned exchange, Los Azulcremas continue in their search to reinforce the areas requested by strategist Santiago Solari. Thus, these days the names of Raúl Ruidíaz, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdés and Matheus Dória were mentioned as possible incorporations.