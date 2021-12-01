Santos makes official the hiring of Pedro Caixinha as coach

Pedro Caixinha is back in Mexican soccer to join Santos, a club that changed its strategist after the departure of Guillermo Almada

Santos announced Pedro Caixinha as his coach for Clausura 2022, a strategist who will live his second stage with the warriors. In the first, which was from 2013 to 2015, the Portuguese left three trophies in the showcases of the Torreón team: a Liga MX, a Copa MX and a Champion of Champions.

Pedro Caixinha returns to Santos Saints

Through a video on his social networks, Santos introduced Caixinha as his new coach, after last Monday, just one day after being eliminated by Tigres in the quarterfinals, he reported on the departure of Guillermo Almada.

In a clip, which lasts 25 seconds, some images of the championships that Santos achieved with Caixinha on the bench are shown, who closes the video with a message to the fans of Lagunera: “Hello my dear friends, good afternoon everyone. I already want to see you there again”.

Later, the Torreón club published a press release in which the Portuguese’s first stage on the warriors’ bench was recalled, as well as the words of their new coach.

“(This return) I see it as an opportunity to do things better, to put together our experience as a Coaching Staff, which we have acquired over time. and with other projects through which we go, with the growth of the group and the institution, with the vision and ambition of Orlegi Sports to generate value, infrastructure, ideas and concepts, to always be looking for innovation ”, reads part of the newsletter .

It will be Caixinha’s third stage in the First Division of Mexican soccer, because after directing Santos from 2013 to 2015, he returned in 2018 to take the reins of Cruz Azul, a team that he left in 2019 with two titles, a Cup MX and a Supercopa MX.