Santos Laguna assessed Diego Valdés

America He changed his transfer policy and, in recent times, he opted to invest in young securities that were later sold for a larger sum. Although in the past decade there were plenty of samples of great sales, the urgencies of the last bad results force him to modify his position in the face of the Closing 2022.

The defeat against Pumas had a deep impact on the institution, which will now modify its pattern and is determined to invest heavily if necessary, as well as let out other elements that were not up to the task. In that line, he placed his attention on Diego Valdes, one of the great values ​​of the MX League and figure with Santos Laguna in recent seasons.

According to the information provided by Carlos Córdova, a journalist from W Sports, The Laguneros already valued the midfielder at eight million dollars. Despite how bulky that figure is, the whole of Coapa would be willing to pay it to cover the possible departure of Sebastián Córdova and as a future investment measure.

Although Los Azulcremas lead the negotiations, they are not the only cast interested in acquiring the services of the Chilean: Cruz Azul and Monterrey are also on the lookout for any news with the player.