Santiago Solari had enough of the criticism and revealed his future at Club América

Santiago Solari surprised Club América fans by silencing criticism and revealing his future as a coach.

November 30, 2021 19:40

Santiago Solari is in a review process by Club América managers after being eliminated from the Liguilla against Pumas UNAM 3-1 in the quarterfinals, which earned him a series of criticisms.

The Argentine strategist was one of the main ones pointed out by the criticism of the fans due to the lack of response in his tactics to win at the Azteca Stadium against the feline team.

Faced with this situation of public vulnerability, the former Real Madrid coach ended up lashing out at criticism and reaffirmed his commitment to the Azulcrema institution for next season.

“” If they interview me from Argentina and I have a past with a history in River, they are going to ask me about River, and how can I not respond with affection if I have a lot of affection for him … I was with Madrid for almost 15 years, then I they ask about Madrid and I consider it as my home “, he began in conversation with the media Record.

“But I have a year and a half of contract, I have my head here, my heart and my spirit, all put here. We work every day with the vision set only in America, not only me but the rest of the coaching staff, that without a doubt ”, he asserted.

Finally, he spoke about his relationship with Santiago Baños for the future: “We do that very naturally, with the President, Santiago Baños, and obviously with the managers and the owner, who are the ones who have to draw the guidelines. From my position it is my obligation to try to say what the weaknesses or strengths may be, we talk about it naturally with Santiago “.