Sandra Gago, fabulous in a slip dress and diamond jewelry

The arrival of December puts us fully in the Christmas spirit, and makes us start thinking about our looks for company dinners, meetings with friends or special parties. These days Madrid hosts numerous events of brands and companies that bring together well-known faces to celebrate this magical time, and yesterday Sandra Gago totally fell in love with us upon her arrival at one of them, to whom she went hand in hand with her husband, Feliciano López. The couple wasted elegance with their perfect outfits but, with the permission of the tennis player, who was impeccable in his two-tone tuxedo, the model captured all eyes thanks to its metallic styling.

90s sensuality

Sandra trusted the power of the slip dress, one of the most iconic garments of the 90s that adore celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie or Gwyneth Paltrow and that this year she is back on a very strong footing. With a very minimalist and seductive design, this type of designs always provide a sophisticated and sexy air at the same time, making it ideal for evening events of this type. The model chose a piece with a spaghetti strap, a ‘V’ neckline, a V-cut under the chest and a long skirt made in a silver tone satin fabric To which he added a black coat with a classic silhouette to protect himself from the low temperatures of the Madrid capital. Completed with dark thin-heeled sandals and ankle bracelet.

A night with diamonds

If he bet on minimal aesthetics in his clothes, with the jewels it was the opposite, and that is that he gave all the prominence to his set of diamonds signed by the Spanish house Rabat, of which she has been an ambassador for several seasons. She opted for some pretty dangling earrings in the shape of a cascade of brilliants that they combined with the fine triple loop necklace and the matching bracelet.

As for the beauty look, she gathered her dark hair into a low bun and entrusted her makeup to Chanel Beauty. She enhanced the juicy texture of her skin with a rosy, illuminating blush in key areas and completed with a lipstick with a glossy finish very much in keeping with the 90s aesthetic of the rest of the style.





