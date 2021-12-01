Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price, makes it a disappointment?

Samsung has spent months preparing to launch the Galaxy S21 FE. According to the leaks, his presentation is just around the corner. Today we tell you the latest details about its possible features and also the filtered prices for this version. Adding everything up and being realistic, everything points to the device might be meaningless or be a disappointment. Knowing data such as its price for Europe becomes one more terminal of the lot.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will cost between 660 and 700 euros

Noel affordable high-end from Samsung nicknamed as Galaxy S21 FE It will not cost 400 or 500 euros / dollars. The latest leaks point to a price that is around 700 euros / dollars. It’s a high-end, high-end price tag that could derail the popularity of the device.

Samsung is expected to introduce the device in January and then do the same with the Galaxy S22 in February. The Galaxy S21 FE It will be a copy in design, size and, probably, in characteristics, of the Galaxy S21.

At the moment it is possible to buy a Galaxy S21 for about 600-650 euros / dollars, so the renewal would not make much sense.

New chip for the Galaxy S21 FE?

The purchase of the Galaxy S21 FE it would make sense if it includes a next-gen chip. But no, the Galaxy S21 FE will arrive with a Snapdragon 888 in the US and a Exynos 2100 in Europe and the rest of the markets.

What does this mean? That the Galaxy S21 FE will be a Galaxy S21 slightly renewed in design without a price reduction and that he is late. Pretty late. If you are thinking of shelling out this money for a high-end device, it is likely that you should wait for the Galaxy S22.

In addition, if you were looking for a cheap high-end this Galaxy S21 FE will not be able to compete in price with the high-end from Xiaomi or realme. At the moment we have to wait, but if everything goes as it has leaked, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be a complete disappointment.

Via