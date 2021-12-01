Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, this is how their incredible friendship was born

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are two of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood. Their careers grew big, and it was a matter of time before they considered on a set. That happened with the recent delivery of Marvel, Eternals, in which Salma gives life to Ajak, and Angelina to Thena. But, in addition to being part of the same story, among them a beautiful friendship was born, of which Salma spoke with Eva Longoria.

On September 2, Salma blew 55 candles on her birthday cake, and she did so accompanied by several friends, including Angelina Jolie, who joined the Mexican tradition of pushing the face of the celebrant on the cake when giving the requested “bite” of the cake.

About her friendship with Jolie, Salma began by expressing how her friend agreed to work on the film that everyone talks about. “That’s why he agreed to make this movie, because of the diversity, because he thought it was important,” he said.

In the most sincere way, she expressed: “Angelina said something like: ‘Salma is so beautiful. I’m not an easy person to be with, but Salma didn’t care, she just came to the set and came over ”. In this way, a special connection emerged that, in addition to breaking the ice, made them integrate with the rest of the cast.

The warmth of Salma Hayek

Angelina Jolie is not the only one who falls before the enchantment of Salma Hayek. In Eva’s words, Salma has a big heart that makes any recording set as warm as her own home. “I don’t know anyone warmer than you Salma, you immediately take control and make everyone feel like family,” said the actress from Desperate Housewives.