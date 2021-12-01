Rodolfo Pizarro is on the verge of being a new Monterrey player and his return to Chivas falls

“We have a short squad”, he went on to say to Javier Aguirre after removal of Rayados from Monterrey in the quarterfinals of Opening 2021 at the hands of Atlas. His words seem to have penetrated deep into the board of the ‘albiazules’ and they would be about to close the hiring of Rodolfo Pizarro, thus ending the yearning for Chivas de Guadalajara.

And it is that since the player himself reported that his wish was to leave the Inter Miami, a squad with which a good season did not catch on, the rojiblancos’ alarms went off to try to ‘repatriate’ one of their greatest wishes in this transfer window, however, Rayados has taken a step forward and has anticipated the wishes of the Flock.

However, not everything seems lost for the cause of Chivas: and although Pizarro would have his return to Monterrey well in advance, There is a problem that they have not yet been able to resolve and that has slowed down the negotiations between the clubs and the player himself: the economic aspect.

According to information from Channel 6, Monterrey has requested an “effort” from the midfielder himself and Inter Miami to lower their economic claims in the negotiations. Pizarro receives one of the highest salaries in the North American squad, while the MLS club wants to recoup part of the investment it made in 2020.

These would be the only inconveniences that are delaying Pizarro’s return to the MX League, a situation that Chivas could take advantage of to try to get closer to the player. However, and after the words of Amaury vergara, when he spoke that several footballers would want to come to the Flock “charging as if this were PSG”, weighs down the hopes of those who want to see the Tampico-born again defending the red-and-white shirt.