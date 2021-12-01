Rocky could have a new spin-off focused on one of the boxer’s greatest rivals

Recently the acclaimed Rocky IV had its return to the big screen thanks to Sylvester Stallone presented his director’s cut with a film remastering and 40 minutes of never-before-seen scenes. To further raise the emotion comes news that points to the boxer’s greatest and most dangerous rival, the Russian Ivan DragOr, played by Dolph Lundgren, it could have a spin-off centered on him.

On 1985 Rocky IV caused a sensation at the height of Cold Waras it featured what everyone wanted to see, United States versus the USSR. His story showed how the former champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) received the Russian in the ring Ivan Drago. USSR boxer destroyed the heart of America by liquidating (literal) Apollo in the ring. Faced with such a terrible loss, Rocky decides to leave retirement and face Drago in unparalleled combat.

