Rocky could have a new spin-off focused on one of the boxer’s greatest rivals

Recently the acclaimed Rocky IV had its return to the big screen thanks to Sylvester Stallone presented his director’s cut with a film remastering and 40 minutes of never-before-seen scenes. To further raise the emotion comes news that points to the boxer’s greatest and most dangerous rival, the Russian Ivan DragOr, played by Dolph Lundgren, it could have a spin-off centered on him.

On 1985 Rocky IV caused a sensation at the height of Cold Waras it featured what everyone wanted to see, United States versus the USSR. His story showed how the former champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) received the Russian in the ring Ivan Drago. USSR boxer destroyed the heart of America by liquidating (literal) Apollo in the ring. Faced with such a terrible loss, Rocky decides to leave retirement and face Drago in unparalleled combat.

On 2018 Drago returned to the Rocky story thanks to Creed II. In this film Adonis creed (Michael B. Jordan) is face to face with his father’s murderer, but through his son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). The story had a great emotional charge for the fans, not only to see how Rocky prepared Apollo’s son, but also to see how Drago took the same role as Balboa.

In a recent talk by The Hollywood Reporter with Dolph Lundgren it comes to light that there is a deleted scene on Creed ii where Drago and Rocky fight again after more than 30 years of meeting in the ring. Furthermore, the actor reveals that there is a possibility that Drago has his own spin-off.

According to Lundgren, MGM has a project in the pipeline for the former USSR boxer. “I think there is talk of doing a full Drago spin-off with MGM. So he can get more of that (fight Rocky)“Lundgren said.

Considering that Creed worked, the idea of ​​putting Ivan at the forefront of a new story doesn’t sound bad at all. We will have to wait for MGM if it confirms this and more importantly, what format will it have, movie or series.