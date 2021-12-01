Rocket League Sideswipe is now downloadable on Android and iOS

You can now download the mobile version of Rocket League, one of the most anticipated games of the last year.

After several months of waiting since your announcement, Rocket League Sideswipe is now downloadable worldwide. The mobile version of the famous game has finally landed on the iOS and Android app stores, and from today it can be download completely free.

Rocket League Sideswipe is a somewhat limited version of the original game, with controls optimized for touch screens. However, the philosophy and goals of the original game, where the goal consists of put the ball into the opponent’s goal driving our car.

1 vs 1 or 2 vs 2 games in Rocket League Sideswipe

Despite being a simplification from Rocket League, Sideswipe is a very fun game and just as addictive as the full version. The games are fast, frantic and arcade style that blends seamlessly with the mobile gaming experience. Of course, some of the top-rated features of the original game are included, such as the ability to perform stunts or the advantages that allow move faster.

The game allows us compete against other people from all over the world, or against friends through private games. Likewise, there will be a global ranking where it will be possible to see our position against the rest of the players on the planet.

In addition to the classic gameplay, Rocket League Sideswipe also includes a “basketball” mode, where you will have to introduce the balls into the rival basket, preventing the enemy team from doing the same.

Rocket League Sideswipe It can now be downloaded on iOS and Android completely free of charge. It does not contain ads, but it does include payments in app that allow you to obtain the so-called “Rocket Pass” with exclusive benefits.

