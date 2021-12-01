Rihanna gets rid of the tattoo she got with Drake

If there is a current way to declare mutual love, it is to get joint tattoos. There are many couples who decide to seal their love like this, although matching tattoos, which is how they are called, they also serve other types of relationships such as friendship, family, etc. Rihanna and Drake drew a shark on their skin a few years ago that now, and by surprise, the one from Barbados has decided to eliminate.

If we look back, we will remember that Rihanna and Drake were a couple for a time and that the singer was always predisposed to return with her at any time. After the stormy relationship he had with Chris Brown, the Canadian rapper was a great support for the singer of umbrella.

Drake and Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards AFP

And as a sign of their love, both decided to get a matching tattoo in 2016. It was a shark that, as someone close to the couple said, had a very special meaning for both of them. Drake did it on the inside of his arm while Rihanna, who chose a camouflage shark, placed it on his ankle.

Well, some recent photos in which the artist is seen with her new partner, rapper A $ AP Rocky, on an outing in New York, you can see that the shark no longer appears on Rihanna’s ankle and that his figure has been covered.

In this way, Rihanna would get rid of part of her romantic history, something that is surprising her fans a lot since, as far as it is known, there is no problem between her and Drake. It is true that things between them have cooled down, as she revealed in an interview in 2018, assuring that “We are not in contact but we are not enemies either. It is what it is”.

Those words came shortly after they both launched the hit Work, one of the last great songs of Rihanna, and that the rumors that there was something between them began again.

Rihanna and Drake at the 2016 BRIT Awards. REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth EDITORIAL USE ONLY Reuters

It is not known if Drake is aware of what Rihanna has done with her matching tattoo and if he will decide to keep it or not. But from what it seems, their friendship does not go through one of their best moments, something that many fans regret since both, not only loved each other very much, but on a musical level they are a real bomb on stage.