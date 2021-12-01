Rihanna causes confusion in Savage X Fenty pajamas that show her butt

Rihanna fans have shared their confusion over Savage X Fenty’s latest pajama set, after the singer showed on Instagram what the pants, which have a back cut, look like.

On Sunday, the fashion designer uploaded a video to her Instagram stories where she appears modeling the pajama bottoms. The clip shows Rihanna twirling around to give viewers a glimpse of her bare butt in the new Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pants.

According to the Savage X Fenty website, the pants, which sell for $ 49.95 but are on sale for $ 13.98, are a “change from classic Christmas pajamas,” and feature “an open butt to show off what you want. Savage style ”.

However, on social media, Rihanna’s fans were stumped by the design, which is why many shared their less favorable opinions on the pants.

“I don’t understand what Rihanna was trying to do with the pajama bottoms …” one person tweeted.

Another said, “Is Rihanna really going around making chaps that teach c ***?”

“Rhi I adore you but wtf,” another person wrote along with a screenshot of the pajama bottoms on the Savage X Fenty website.

Although the singer’s latest design wasn’t a hit with everyone, pajamas weren’t totally rejected as there were those who showed they would support whatever trend Rihanna revealed.

“Only Rihanna can make some bottomless pajama bottoms look good,” one fan posted on Twitter, while another person acknowledged the business mogul’s success in the fashion industry, writing: “Rihanna made a billion dollar business empire producing things like c *** free flannel pajama sets and I have to say I respect that very much. “

In February, it was reported that the Fenty Beauty founder’s line of pajamas and lingerie had reached a value of $ 1 billion, and CultureBanx reported that the brand will be poised to be a global leader in the lingerie market by 2025.

Although the latest line of pajamas has received mixed reviews, the singer is often praised for the inclusiveness of her brand, that she hires models that encourage diversity, and that she previously launched a campaign with black breast cancer survivors.

The Independent Savage X Fenty has been contacted for comment.