Reese Witherspoon in a wrap minidress has a chic casual look

At 45 years old, Reese witherspoon She is not only a consecrated actress and producer, but also a absolute inspiration when it comes to dressing for women in your age range.

And it is that the star fascinates in all scenarios with his sober, feminine and sophisticated outfits always faithful to his style ladylike up to date with trends.

Just as he did on his last day of Summer Vacation. From a tropical paradise, the actress taught fashion at a casual chic look starring a basic dress of the season.

The look by Reese Witherspoon ideal to highlight during the summer

Through your account on Instagram, the protagonist of Legally blonde On Tuesday, August 24, he shared a postcard of his last day of rest in an idyllic oasis of sand, sun and sea.

In the photo, the famous woman contemplates the sunset on the beach wearing an elegant minidress essential in the summer wardrobe if you are 40 years old: the cross silhouette.

Sitting on a wooden chair facing the sea and with a refreshing drink in hand, the actress modeled the most natural the short dress in vibrant fuchsia with an orange flower print.

As always with this type of garment wrapThe design was V-neckline, with three-quarter sleeves, a crossover detail with a tie tied at the waist and a ruffled hem.

Reese aptly elevated her outfit for a day at the beach with a pair of rhinestone-embellished sandals. Completed his outfit with some bracelets and stylish dark sunglasses.

As for his beauty look, the Oscar winner let her blonde hair down to fly freely with the sea breeze.

«Pretty lady” and “I love that dress!” were some of the compliments he received at the bottom of the publication on the social network with more than 250 thousand likes.

An ultra flattering dress from her own brand

The wrap dress is ultra flattering for all 40 year old women because enhances the figure, is comfortable and makes the wearer feel sensational.

The romantic prairie-style outfit that Witherspoon chose to splurge style his last day in Eden is specifically the model Wynnona of your fashion firm Draper james.

This design it is perfect for any occasion during the hot monthsEither in the city or at the pool. In addition, it is perfectly combined with both sandals and heels as well as tennis shoes.

The businesswoman has shown it by wearing the suit “Wynonna”At various times in the past.

Like in this casual outing, where she wore it combined with a white cardigan and high-heeled sandals in tone nude.

Reese Witherspoon’s fashion lessons for women over 40

Also, although it seems like a fairly simple attire, the actress from The Morning Show gave important fashion lessons with this ideal stylistic bet for women in their fourth decade of life.

First, Reese showed that To dress elegant and fashionable at 40, appeal to a basic is infallible.

These types of parts do not fail and its versatility allows you to create an infinity of styles just with a change of add-ons.

During the summer, the wrap dress with print floral is one of these classics.

On the other hand, the mother of two once again banished that myth that when you reach 40 you can only wear neutral colors.

It is necessary to reinvent the wardrobe with garments in all colors within the range that benefits you the most. Equally it is important to include colorful prints.

Finally, he made it clear that the most substantial thing is to dress in a way that represents us. Just like she did at the end of her vacation, as stylish and fresh as ever.

Discover your style if you have not done it yet, adapt it to your silhouette and you will be ready to create looks elegant that not only fit you, but make you feel good at 40 or at any age.

