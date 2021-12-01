Rayados ‘hinders’ America to sign Diego Valdés

Monterrey enters the fight for the Chilean midfielder of Santos, which is also of interest to Cruz Azul.

Rayados enters to remove in the negotiations by Diego Valdés

By: Emmanuel R. Marroquin JAN. 12, 2021

Diego ValdesChilean midfielder, he is one of the most sought-after players in the Liga BBVA MX, as renowned teams have their sights set on his services; America seems close to tying him up, but Rayados intervenes and now enters the bidding for the player, according to Diego Armando Medina, of TUDN.

Although the Eagles were close to closing their transfer, after the elimination of both teams in the Liguilla del Scream Mexico BBVA A21Now Monterrey is preparing to launch a counter offer and add it to the ups and downs of Mexican soccer.

Not only América and Rayados have an interest in the player of Santos Laguna, too Blue Cross He signed up for the list of those who want to take over his services for the next Liga BBVA MX tournament.

Diego Valdés came to Mexican football in the Apertura 2016 with Monarcas Morelia and in the Clausura 2019 he joined the Albiverdes ranks, where his best scoring quota was in the Apertura 2019, with six goals.