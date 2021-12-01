Raúl Ruidiaz, in the sights of America for the Clausura 2022

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 01.12.2021 14:28:33





The directive of the America continues planning the next season where they have to at least reach the Final yes or yes, that’s why they have in mind to reinforce the attack with the Peruvian striker, Raúl Ruidiaz, who already knows Mexican soccer and I would arrive as a free footballer.

The main reason why America is looking at him is because the Aguilas squad lacked a ‘killer’ during the previous tournament, their three forward centers barely scored 6 goals between the three on the 17 dates.

Ruidiaz got tired of scoring goals in the MLS, frame 61 goals among all competitions in the four years who was in the team of Seattle Sounders.

In the experience that the Peruvian had in Mexican soccer with Monarcas Morelia left a pleasant memory, well became a team scorer in all four tournaments who was scoring 41 goals between League, League and MX Cup.

The salary issue is what currently has at America stopped in his aspirations, whenever Ruidiaz on the MLS had a $ 2.5 million salary and give it that figure or a higher one It could make him one of the best paid in Liga MX.