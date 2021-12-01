Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, all the details and features

The processor that will give life to the best Android phones of 2022 is here: this is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The high-end Android of 2022 already has a brain. And no, it’s not him Snapdragon 898. During the Snapdragon Summit held at Huawei on December 30, Qualcomm has made the new platform official Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, destined to give life to the most powerful smartphones of the next year.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 represents an important change in the brand, with a nomenclature change that aims to simplify the product portfolio from Snapdragon from here on.

Despite the name change, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 arrives as a evolution of the previous Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+, which introduces improvements in performance, efficiency and image processing.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, all the information

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform is made in a 4 nanometer process and it comes equipped with a fourth generation Adreno GPU.

According to Qualcomm, the improvements carried out on the CPU and the GPU make the platform capable of offering a 20% more performance compared to the previous generation, while energy consumption is reduced by 30%.

In terms of graphic power, it has been improved by a 30% thanks to the new GPU architecture, and power consumption has been reduced by 25%. Also, performance with Vulkan increases by up to 60%.

In the field of graphics, we find support for VRS Pro –Variable Rate Shading–, Frame Motion Engine and volumetric rendering. The Snapdragon Elite Gaming tools have also been updated, which reaches its fourth generation on this new platform.

The security is another aspect to which Qualcomm has devoted a good part of its resources, including a new “trust management engine” or Trust Management Engine and support for Android Ready SE, the initiative that, in the not too distant future, will allow Android smartphone users to carry official documents such as ID, driving licenses or digital keys on your devices.

The most powerful processors for mobile

Another renewed aspect is that of image processing, thanks to a new digital image processor that introduces the so-called “Always-On Camera” system, in addition to adding support for 7th generation Qualcomm AI-Engine neural engine, able to multiply by four performance when performing tasks that require artificial intelligence techniques.

The ISP used in this platform supports 18-bit RAW captures and allows processing up to 3.2 Gigapixels per second. This enables the video capture at 8K HDR resolution and enhances the capabilities of cameras when using night mode or video portrait mode.

Other novelties are the inclusion of an “ultrawide” engine, able to correct chromatic aberration and eliminate distortion of captures taken with ultra wide angle lenses. All the news related to photography and video are now part of the so-called system Snapdragon sight.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform It will be available from next year 2022, and from the first months of the year, we will begin to see the first models based on this platform. Brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, OPPO, realme, OnePlus or Samsung be among the first to use it to bring their next flagship models to life.

Related topics: Mobiles, Mobile processors, Technology

HBO MAX at 50% forever, last hours! to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe