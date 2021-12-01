Price of the dollar today, December 1, appreciating peso

Today Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.1590 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 21.4681 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.80% or 17.2 cents, trading at 21.28 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate trading between a minimum of 21.2428 and a maximum of 21.4643 pesos. Today the peso is the most appreciated currency. Advances for the third consecutive session, accumulating a recovery of 64.4 cents or 2.94%.

Despite the appreciation of the peso in the last three days, it has not yet achieved a full recovery. The exchange rate is still 90 cents above the level it started from in the last upward movement. The exchange rate goes up the elevator and down the stairs.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.46 – Sale: $ 21.46

: Buy $ 21.46 – Sale: $ 21.46 HSBC : Buy: $ 21.40 – Sale: $ 22.14

: Buy: $ 21.40 – Sale: $ 22.14 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.70

: Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.70 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.52 – Sale: $ 21.43

Buy: $ 20.52 – Sale: $ 21.43 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.70

Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.70 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 22.30

Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 22.30 IXE: Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.70

Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.70 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20 Monex: Buy: $ 20.77 – Sale: $ 21.77

Buy: $ 20.77 – Sale: $ 21.77 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.45 – Sale: $ 21.43

Buy: $ 20.45 – Sale: $ 21.43 Inbursa: Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 Santander: Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.77

Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.77 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.95 – Sale: $ 21.98

Buy: $ 20.95 – Sale: $ 21.98 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 22.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 58,280.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.98 pesos, for $ 28.21 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

