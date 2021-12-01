Price of the dollar at the close today, November 30, Mexico

Drafting

Mexico City / 11.30.2021 16:14:12





The peso traded at 21.41 units per dollar near the close of the session this Tuesday, with a gain of 1.16 percent compared to Monday’s reference price.

The Mexican currency recovered for the second session after a strong stumble due to the discovery of the new variant of the coronavirus omicron, but it registered its biggest monthly drop since March 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country.

Dollar in banks

BBVA Mexico : 21.72 pesos

: 21.72 pesos Citibanamex : 21.97 pesos

: 21.97 pesos Banorte : 21.70 pesos

: 21.70 pesos Santander: 22.05 pesos

The local currency came to advance until 21.29 units, but then cut profits over a speech by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. In November it accumulated a fall of 4.33 percent.

The Fed chief said risks of higher inflation have increased and that it is a good time to withdraw the “transitory” reference, and that the central bank will probably discuss a quicker asset purchase reduction at its next meeting.

“Today will fall like the day Fed Chairman Powell shed his moderate wings and showed signs of turning into a hawk,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA. “The comments about ending the reduction (of asset purchases) a few months earlier helped the dollar reduce previous losses,” he added.

Real-time dollar

At debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond fell 17 basis points to 7.48 percent, while the 20-year rate fell 19 to 7.88 percent.

AMP