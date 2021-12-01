Precision Medicine is one of the leading advances in advanced prostate cancer

November is Men’s Health Awareness Month. Known as Movember, it’s a key prostate cancer awareness time. However, this is the most common tumor among men in Spain. Currently, la Precision medicine is one of the major advances in advanced prostate cancer. Thanks to precision medicine it is possible to identify alterations or mutations. These help establish the best therapeutic strategy for each patient.

Likewise, advances in the development of precision medicine are allowing new discoveries in the molecular biology of disease.. In this sense, Federico Rojo, pathologist at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital in Madrid, explains that “the analysis of new biomarkers could, in the future, determine the choice of treatment based on the individual molecular profile of each tumor and each patient”. Alterations or mutations in the genes involved in the DNA repair pathway are one of the main alterations present in prostate cancer.

Advanced prostate cancer

Currently, in prostate cancer, an increasing number of cases are detected in earlier stages of the disease. However, the figures for advanced prostate cancer are still worrying. Approximately 10 percent of prostate cancer patients present with metastasis. About 25 percent of those diagnosed with localized disease may relapse.

On the other hand, virtually all patients with advanced prostate cancer will develop resistance to treatment. In this way, they will progress to castration-resistant prostate cancer. 33 percent of them will develop metastases (mCRPC) in the following 2 years and more than half in a 3-year period.

Despite the increase in the number of therapies available to men with mCRPC, 5-year survival remains low. This is around 31 percent. A figure that contrasts with the global five-year survival rate for prostate cancer globally, which is 85 percent. Therefore, prolonging said survival is one of the key goals of treatment.