Otis Anderson Jr died, assassinated by his father; was in NFL

Tragedy for American football in the United States because this Tuesday the death of Otis Anderson Jr., an outstanding runner at the collegiate level with Central Florida University and who made the practice team at the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, who lost his life after a family dispute.

What did Otis Anderson Jr die of?

The story turns macabre because Police arrested the player’s father, Otis Anderson Sr, for being the prime suspect in shooting his son to death at his home, where officers found “two victims with gunshot wounds, an adult black man and an adult black woman,” according to a statement from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that both the football player and his romantic partner were taken to the hospital, where Otis Anderson Jr died from a gunshot to the chest and shoulder. All this the product of an argument because -apparently- the woman’s dog bit Anderson Sr and then the deadly lawsuit began.

Authorities did not immediately name the victims, but court documents later identified the suspect as Otis Lee Anderson, 52, who was booked on suspicion of second degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of his wife, Denise Anderson, records showed.

NFL Rams mourn Otis Anderson’s death

Through social networks, Los Angeles Rams sent their condolences, detailing that: “Otis Anderson Jr was with us in training camps, preseason and began the regular season in the practice team. He was a promising young man with a bright future, we send our condolences to family and friends.”

The Central Florida University He also dedicated an obituary to his former star player, who ran for 2,182 yards during his four-year career at UCF, making him the ninth most prolific running back in the school’s history.