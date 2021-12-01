Only! Katy Perry joins the group of artists in singing in the most special city

USA. – Katy Perry has everything ready for the opening of his show in Las Vegas, which will take place in the “Resort World “. The show is named after “Play” and it will feature the greatest hits of the singer who promises to leave everyone wanting even more performances. The series of recitals will begin on December 29.

To promote the opening of the shows, the singer decided to post a video where she is seen preparing to go on stage. What attracted the most attention was the chosen clothing, is that he decided to dress as Elvis presley. It is worth remembering that the king of rock and roll adored the city of Las Vegas, and nowadays you can find several imitators on the streets.

The same Katy Perry has confessed his love for Las Vegas, and it even has a song dedicated to it. That is why he decided to place his series of shows in one of the most important locations in it. Although there are still quite a few weeks left for the official premiere, the tickets can already be obtained in a link located on the artist’s Instagram account.

Is that the spaces are smaller, so people must book well in advance to enjoy the show. It promises to be full of colors, as is Perry’s classic style, in addition to many references to his different albums. The other details have been reserved for the people who can go and discover the many surprises.

Everything points to what Katy Perry will spend the end of the year festivities in that city with Orlando Bloom and their little daughter Daisy. It is undoubtedly a great way to close the year and open the next, surrounded by her followers in an extraordinary setting. At the moment it is unknown for how many months it will be carried out “Play”But is expected to be throughout the American winter.