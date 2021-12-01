Ómicron exacerbates risks for the economy, warns OECD

The OECD considers that the new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, while waiting for its health impact to be known, aggravates the risks that weigh on the economic evolution and he insists that the priority must be to accelerate vaccination campaigns around the world.

The uncertainty with the new variant is a reminder that the work has not been done, “warned the chief economist, Laurence Boone, in the presentation to the press in Paris of the Prospects report of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Boone recalled that the countries of the G20 They have dedicated 10 billion dollars to support the economy in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, while only 50 billion have been put in to deploy vaccines around the world.

In its new Outlook report, the OECD estimates that the world economy will grow by 5.6 percent this year, two tenths less than it had anticipated in September.

The main change is the identification of a series of emerging risks that could weigh on this forecast, such as inflationary tensions -which are greater and lasting longer than previously thought- or supply problems in certain sectors.

Asked about the impact of omicron, the chief economist stressed that what causes the new variant is “adding uncertainty” and although “no one knows” yet its consequences for the march of the pandemic, “it aggravates all the risks that we have identified” for the economy.

It can make a winter a little harsher and prolong inflation upward and over time, “he warned.

Boone pointed out that although we have learned to live with epidemic outbreaks, if omicron implies a worsening of the health situation, “it can affect the confidence of households and companies” and cause a decrease in demand that would also lower prices.

Faced with this eventual scenario – he repeated – what must be done in the first place is to accelerate the vaccination.

