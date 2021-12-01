Officially confirmed: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout won’t come to Nintendo Switch until 2022 – Nintenderos

A new and interesting message comes back to us from one of the most anticipated games of the moment by Nintendo Switch users, which has recently been officially published by the company responsible for the title. Is about Fall Guys.

In this case, we have been able to know that the game has been officially delayed to 2022 (previously it was confirmed for summer of this year). Remember that yesterday we already received some indications after a Nintendo listing.

This has been the communiqué of Mediatonic:

We know that everyone is excited about Fall Guys coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, for good reason. There has been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases with the release of season 6 and we want to clarify that this is not the case, that no one get confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, it is one of our top priorities in active development and we can’t wait to share more details with you in 2022.

