numbers that fell on Tuesday, November 30 in the National Lottery

Major Draw | The National Lottery of Mexico had to have its draw on November 30. However, this week there will be no Major Lotenal Draw as everything is being prepared for the Grand Special Draw.

Each week it offers a bag of $ 66,099,000 mxn, which makes it the weekly draw that gives the most money. In total, it awards 18,760 prizes and withdrawals: 466 are direct prizes and the remainder are withdrawals.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Major Draw will be published in the Official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be published until a few hours later. To consult a little faster you can access this link (CLICK HERE).

One piece of the Zodiac Giveaway has a value of $ 30, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 600 and three series $ 1,800. The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

Results National Lottery Major Draw: numbers that fell Draw 3829

Major Draw: how to bet on the National Lottery and how much does the chip and the series cost?

A piece of the Major Draw has a value of $ 30, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 600 and three series $ 1,800. The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

Major Draw: how to buy a ticket and what is the price

The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $ 350,000,000 mxn. While those people who bought a series can earn up to $ 7,000,000 mxn.

What time is the Major Draw of the National Lottery?

The Major Draw takes place this Tuesday, November 30, as well as every Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m. CDMX, although the results may take time to be announced.