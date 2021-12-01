Nobel Prize in Literature to Will Smith
December returns with its literary novelties, from the crude autobiography of the American actor Will Smith, a brave portrait in which he recounts some of the most tragic episodes of his life. Also the manual of “adult politics” of the former president of the government, Mariano Rajoy. Comics and monographs to celebrate a medical expedition that saved thousands of lives, or the last book of the philosopher Fernando Savater. These are some recommendations to read and give away before saying goodbye to 2021.