Nobel Prize in Literature to Will Smith

December returns with its literary novelties

December returns with its literary novelties, from the crude autobiography of the American actor Will Smith, a brave portrait in which he recounts some of the most tragic episodes of his life. Also the manual of “adult politics” of the former president of the government, Mariano Rajoy. Comics and monographs to celebrate a medical expedition that saved thousands of lives, or the last book of the philosopher Fernando Savater. These are some recommendations to read and give away before saying goodbye to 2021.

    ‘Will’ ((Zenith), by Will Smith and Mark Mason.

    The prestigious actor collaborates with the writer Mark Manson in the elaboration of his first memoirs. A fascinating book that shows the starkest side of the actor’s life. Episodes that shaped his way of seeing the world, abuse and family violence with which Smith tries to connect with those who have found, or are, in similar situations.

    Available December 1st.

    Zenith

    ‘Paraíso’ (Salamandra), by Abdulrazak Gurnah.

    The Nobel Prize for Literature 2021 returns to the bookstores of our country with the reissue of one of his main works, Paradise. The Tanzanian writer uses colonial memory and his own experience as a political refugee to tell the story of Central Africa through his protagonist. A story that takes us to the First World War and the terrible history of the German colonial troops. A portrait of racism and the ravages of the European powers on the continent.

    Available December 2nd.

    Salamander

    ‘Politics for adults’ (Plaza & Janés), by Mariano Rajoy.

    The former president of the government dedicates this book to the “values ​​of maturity and politics made by and for adults.” A book that serves as a continuation of his most recent political memoirs, published in 2019 under the name of A better Spain (Plaza & Janés).

    Available December 1st.

    Plaza and Janés

    ‘Sicily 1943. The first assault on fortress Europe’ (Attic of the books), by James Holland.

    The operation Husky, served the Allies as a turning point during WWII to gain hegemony over the European skies. A coup de grace that meant a change in strategy in the fight against the Axis. James Holland recovers the history of the battle of Sicily to offer an exhaustive investigation based on the testimonies and interviews of its protagonists.

    Available December 1st.

    Attic of books

    ‘Solo integral’ (Ariel), by Fernando Savater.

    The philosopher selects in this new book one hundred articles where he exposes “his best ideas”. To these texts is added a new column with which you update your thinking. Onlyintegral It is the most extreme form of climbing, a declaration of intent from the title that shows the determination with which Savater continues to advance against the current to talk about culture, politics, nation, education or ethics.

    Available December 1st.

    Ariel

    ‘The sea will remember our names’ (Planet), by Javier de Isusi and ‘The Balmis expedition’ (Planet).

    The Balmis expedition marked a turning point in the history of medicine in Europe. On November 30, 1803, the corvette María Pita set sail from the Port of A Coruña with the aim of taking the smallpox vaccine to the most remote areas of the world. Along with the crew were 22 children, carriers of the antibodies of the terrible disease. These two books join a monograph that aims to pay tribute to this important feat directed by Francisco Balmis.

    The sea will remember our names (Planeta) won the 2020 National Comic Award. To this new edition is added a monograph that collects texts of various kinds, The Balmis expedition (Planeta), coordinated by professor Susana Ramírez and virologist Luis Enjuanes.

    Available December 1st.

    Planet

    ‘Balboa, the route of the stars’ (Espuela de Plata), by Cristina Cerezales Laforet.

    The route of the stars runs between the town of Balboa and the celestial vault that attracts the characters, introducing them to fabulous astral journeys. A novel that Espuela de Plata directs to all ages, from 9 to 99. A magnificent story to enjoy as a family, with illustrations by Julio Cerezales Tisnés.

    Available December 13.

    Silver Spur

