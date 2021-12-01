Nicolas Cage will be the Dracula of ‘Renfield’ for Universal Studios

Nicolas Cage, the perfect meme man, always with an overflowing gesture ideal to take him out of context, the eternal (and most suitable) candidate for Joker, the man who could be Aragorn in The Lord of the rings, the actor who has best interpreted himself, in short, the only and inimitable (except for himself) Nicolas Cage is going to return to the great Hollywood productions.

Despite having made some of his best films in the last ten years – there they are. Mandy or Pig to prove it – Nicolas Cage had not worked for any of the big majors of the industry. Since the resounding failure of Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, perhaps the most infamous movie of a Marvel character.

As if this weren’t few good news, on his return Nicolas Cage will reprise an old role that all meme lovers will recognize. You are going to play a vampire. “Do not tell me!” (“You don’t say?”).

Universal Pictures has signed the actor from Kiss of the vampire to be Count Dracula in the movie Renfield, which will star Nicholas Hoult within the Universe of his classic monsters. Renfield, for those who do not know him, is an original character in the novel by Bram Stoker. A role that would also have been perfect for Nicolas Cage. Renfield is a madhouse patient obsessed with drinking blood to make himself immortal, a mean man who will render his services to Dracula. And you know how the Count treats his servants, and if this is Nicolas Cage …

The film, which is still in pre-production, is part of an original idea by the creator of The Walking Deaad, Robert Kirkman, and has been developed into a script by Ryan Ridley, writer of the first three seasons of Rick and morty. Finally, on the other side of the chamber you will find the Batman: The LEGO Movie. A dream team for someone like Nicolas Cage. Will Universal know where it is getting?

It has taken 10 years and Nicolas Cage has had to become an internet idol along the way, but it’s already happening. Nicolas Cage is back. And it’s more Nicolas Cage than ever.

