News: Apple TV +: Top Movies and Series for December and January

The Tragedy of Macbeth , a Joel Coen film with Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington; and The Afterparty, Chris Miller’s series, are the most important launches of the streaming service.



DECEMBER 2021

MARIAH’S CHRISTMAS: THE MAGIC CONTINUES

In this Christmas spirit special directed by Joseph Kahn, Mariah Carey features the collaboration of Khalid and Kirk Franklin, Premiere: December 3.

SWAN SONG

Set in the near future, Swan song is a powerful and emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness to whom his doctor (Glenn Close) presents an alternative solution to protect his family from pain. As Cam grapples with whether or not he will alter his family’s destiny, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. The film explores how far we will go and how much we are willing to sacrifice to make life happier for the people we love. Naomie Harris and Adam Beach complete the main cast of this Benjamin Cleary film. Premiere: December 17.

JANUARY 2022

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s daring and fierce adaptation; a story of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson round out the cast. Premiere: January 14.

SERVANT – SEASON 3

The 10-episode third season of this series produced by M. Night Shyamalan will premiere its first episode on January 21, 2022, with a new episode every Friday.

THE AFTERPARTY

Created and directed by Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street), The Afterparty is a series that defies the comedy genre and focuses on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful night in question. In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Phil Lord. With Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip,” “Like a Boss”), Sam Richardson (“Tomorrow War,” “Veep”), Zoë Chao (“LoveLife,” “Downhill”), Ben Schwartz (“Space Force,” ” House of Lies “), Ike Barinholtz (” The Mindy Project, “” Neighbors “), Ilana Glazer (” Broad City “), Jamie Demetriou (” Fleabag, “” Stath Lets Flats “) and Dave Franco (” The Rental, “” The Disaster Artist “). Premiere: Friday, January 28 with three episodes. The remaining five will be released on the following Fridays.

More December news in streaming:

Amazon Prime Video Releases

Netflix releases

MUBI launches

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalism endeavors and help sustain a quality product.

Thanks to a contribution of just 250 pesos per month (the cost of a coffee), which is debited from any card via Payment Market, subscribers and subscribers access every Friday first thing in the morning to a cared and curated Newsletter with trend analysis and every Wednesday they receive recommendations for movies and series on our channel of WhatsApp.

In addition, there are other benefits (such as three months free of charge on the streaming platform MUBI), exclusive videoconferences and significant discounts for all our courses and workshops.

Promotion: Those who join until the end of November will have access at no additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

For more information you can write to us OthersCinesClub@gmail.com

Subscribe me