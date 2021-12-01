New England vs NYC FC (2-2): Efraín Juárez and company advance penalties

New england revolution came from behind twice for carry the Eastern Conference Semifinal until the series of penalties., however, it did not reach the best team of the season regular 2021 of the MLS, and was eliminated from the 11 steps by the New York FC, where the mexican Efraín Juárez serves as technical assistant by Roony Deila.

The New York box twice got ahead on the scoreboard and the same two was hit. The second in a dramatic way already when the clock of the overtime marked was dangerously close to the end.

The Argentine forward and scorer of the Bell, Valentin Castellanos was present on the scoreboard and unlocked a match that was tied at 1-1 before the first 10 minutes However, he also became a villain, leaving his team with one less than seven minutes from the end of the game. 30 extra minutes.

The visitors They went to the front in the electronic with a great goal by Santiago Rodríguez, when the clock barely struck minute three. And then with a header from Adam Buksa Within the area at minute nine he matched the cards.

Although came with the victim tag, the box New York he didn’t have a defensive stance against the best offense of the season, and he was brave looking to offend the local team, which could only generate two shots to the rival frame.

The brave of the visitors stayed reflected in 60 percent ball possession, 16 shots and four of them aimed at goal. Two of those ended up in the networks of the goalkeeper Matt Turner, and they earned the classification.

Castellanos appeared at minute 109 for make as much of a difference, and four minutes later he was expelled, causing the locals to go with everything to the front, and they will find the heartbreaking tying goal 2-2 to the minute eleven9 through Tajon Buchanan.

Already in the series of penalties the players of the New York FC they cashed them perfectly, while Buchanan, the author of 2-2, missed his shot and that opened the window for the visitor to take the series from the 11 steps 5 (2) – (2) 3.