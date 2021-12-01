New clues emerge about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans together: a video would give them away | Viral

Jean G. Fowler

Rumors about a relationship between the artists revive for a detail on Instagram

Like real detectives, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans fans have reason to believe they are dating, since despite the fact that a few weeks ago the versions that they have a relationship were denied, new clues identified by the followers fueled the rumors.

It is well known that the followers have hawk eyes and not a single thing is missing, but this time, it is really surprising how skilled they were to identify a track that, according to them, would give away the singer and the actor, since a short video where Evans appears playing the piano was enough for new rumors about Selena Gomez to emerge.

“Rainy day activities,” wrote the former interpreter of the Captain America And with that it was enough for the fans to detect what, according to them, is the reflection of Selena Gomez in the window that appears next to him, because they assure that the artist would be by his side and they would see what appears to be a small piece of her hair.

“Who is the brunette filming?” Asked a user on TikTok, where she shared the actor’s video and caused an immediate commotion.

Additionally, it was striking that Chris deleted the video that he had uploaded to his Instagram story, although other users believe that it is not about Selena Gomez and that this has gone too far.

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans rumors

The news about who the artists were came after some noticed that the protagonist of “Captain America” ​​began to follow the singer on Instagram. In addition, some photos began to emerge that supposedly showed that the “couple” had been in the same places at the same time.

All this together with the declaration of the past in which

Selena Gomez once confessed that she liked Chris Evans

, made many dream of walking and even called “the perfect couple.”

Nevertheless, the photographs that ensure that Chris Evans and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the same placer, they don’t really belong to the same day. The photo of the “Ice Cream” singer is from 2017, outside a Pilates studio in Los Angeles; the actor’s belongs to 2013, in another part of the city.

Then another couple of images were shared in which they also assured that they had been together in a restaurant. However, the image of Selena Gomez was taken in 2019, leaving a studio in LA, while the one of the Marvel star is outside a hotel in London, England.