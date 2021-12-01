Nadia Comaneci reacts to Juan Pablo Vigón’s acrobatic celebration

Nadia comaneci, considered the best gymnast in history, reacted to the acrobatic celebration from Juan Pablo Vigón after the triumph of Tigers Club against the Santos Laguna Club.

It was on their social networks where the UANL team boasted the spectacular celebration of Vigon after Carlos Salcedo’s goal that the go to the semifinals.

In the video you can see how, like all his peers on the bench, Juan Pablo Vigón He shot out onto the pitch, doing a couple of pirouettes.

Thousands of users reacted to the celebration of Juan Pablo Vigón after the triumph of Tigers Club, including the legendary Nadia Comaneci.

The Romanian, considered the best gymnast ever , he reacted with a couple of smiling emojis, making it clear that he liked the acrobatic celebration of the Mexican midfielder.

The Tigers Club He did not miss the opportunity and tried to recruit the historic Romanian gymnast, to add her to the good number of world celebrities who are fans of the team.

“Hello Nadia, how good to see you here !! We would like to surprise you, send us an email so we can make that happen ”, said the UANL team.

Nadia comaneci, who achieved a perfect qualification in the history of women’s gymnastics, answered and thanked the Monterrey team for the gesture.

Nadia comaneci It will surely become one more ‘incomparable’, thus joining the legion of world celebrities who are fans of the Tigers Club.

One of the most prominent fans of the UANL ensemble is the actor and comedian Rob schneider, who helped Adam Sandler be a Tigres fan too.

Actors Taylor Lautner and Chris Evans They have also declared fans of the Monterrey team, and more recently the Formula 1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo, also posed with the team jersey.