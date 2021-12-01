Movistar + releases December 2021: news

Dan Brown, who broke ticket offices a few years ago with ‘The Da Vinci Code’ and its sequels, has brought Peacock the youthful adventures of its protagonist, Robert Langdon, and Movistar + brings them to us in a miniseries. But It is not all that the platform has to say goodbye to the year. Between cinephile concerts and deathmatch movies, these are your news for December.

Premiere series

‘Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol‘

Conspiracies that move the threads of power from the shadows, twisted murders and esoteric symbolism … and Robert Langdon, of course. The college professor Tom Hanks played in the films ‘The Da Vinci Code’, ‘Angels and Demons’ and ‘Inferno’ arrives in this Peacock series in a younger version played by Ashley Zuckerman. But the rest of the ingredients of Dan Brown’s novels remain, in a race to rescue Langdon’s mentor produced by Ron Howard, director of the three films.

Premiere December 19

All December series

Movies

‘Mortal Kombat‘

Around here we are very fans of the 90s installments of ‘Mortal Kombat’, especially the one directed by Paul WS Anderson: the Makina Total of the slaps is, however, renewed and adapted to the new times with this fabulous new installment. Although less verbenera, it retains the trotting and adventurous spirit, dark and with cyberninjas of the hell of video games and its lore. Great choreographies, very appropriate aesthetics and mark by arrobas in a great adaptation that is already preparing a sequel.

Premiere December 17

All December Movies

Documentaries and premiere events

‘Hans Zimmer in concert ‘

Hans Zimmer, author of more than 150 soundtracks and winner of the Oscar in 1995 for ‘The Lion King’, reveals all his greatest hits at this concert in Prague. ‘Gladiator’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, the Dark Knight Trilogy, ‘Inception’ or ‘Interstellar’ are some of the pieces that take place in a spectacular live performance that is a must for soundtrack lovers.

Premiere December 17

All documentaries