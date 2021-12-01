Movie at home? This is possible thanks to LG OLED televisions with artificial intelligence

The television has always been the ideal complement for households seeking high-quality entertainment, according to a study by INEGI, last year in 2020 of the 36 million Mexican households, 76.6% have at least one television digital type (0.1% more in relation to 2019). Likewise, in 2020 the number of households with a digital television increased by 1.4 million compared to 2019.

According to this study, due to the pandemic and the new normal, each time, users seek to acquire better products with premium quality to have better experiences of image, sound and other functions, according to their lifestyle.

One of the reasons for LG Electronics, a leader in the development of smart products, to introduce LG OLED televisions to the entertainment market every day that not only have an ultra-slim design, but also the best display technology.

Why choose an LG OLED TV for home?

One of the main characteristics of OLED technology is its organic light-emitting diodes, these turn on and off, thus achieving perfect blacks, more vivid and sharper colors.

LG OLED TVs not only achieve perfect black, they also display realistic and unique colors, just as the content was created without exterior modifications. Intertek, a UK-based global testing agency, has certified that LG OLED displays have 100% color fidelity. This means that the colors on the screen closely match those of the original image without losing any detail or risk of pixelation.

And in addition to offering a unique viewing experience, LG OLED displays have artificial intelligence that is perfectly suited to the LG ThinQ application where it can receive and execute user-specific commands from your smartphone.

With the help of the Magic Remote controls, users will be able to dictate each of their requests through the voice command that each device has, which is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

“LG OLED TVs provide the most accurate colors and the most authentic blacks to enjoy the best of new content from the entertainment world such as movies, video games, series and even sports, without having to leave your home. OLED has been a great success for our consumers and for us as a company ”, mentioned Daniel Aguilar, Communications Director of LG Electronics Mexico.