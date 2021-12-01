Moderna warns that current vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron

The anticovid vaccines created so far could have difficulties in combating the omicron variant And it will take months to finalize a new effective immunizer against that strain, said the president of the US laboratory. Modern daily Financial times.

Stephane Bancel told the newspaper, in an interview published on Tuesday, that the data on the effectiveness of current vaccines against the new strain will arrive in the next two weeks but that, even so, scientists are not optimistic.

All the scientists I’ve ever talked to […] they feel “this is not going to be good,” “he told the newspaper.

Bancel’s warning coincided with an emergency meeting of the G7 Health Ministers on new variant of Covid-19, which is expanding around the world and pushing different countries to close their borders again and reinstate travel limitations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that omicron represents a “very high” risk.

Bancel explained that the researchers are concerned because 32 of the 50 mutations found in the strain omicron They are found in spicule protein, a part of the virus that vaccines use to boost the immune system against coronavirus.

The executive president of Modern told the Financial Times that there could be a “significant decrease” in the effectiveness of current vaccines against Covid-19.

Moderna is working on a specific immunizer against omicron, as well as the US laboratory Pfizer, according to both companies.

According to Bancel, Modern expects to supply between 2,000 and 3,000 million doses of that formula in 2022, but warned that to focus all production on vaccines against the variant omicron it would be dangerous, as the other strains of the virus are still in circulation.

An alarmist tone that contrasts with the efforts of politicians to reassure the population regarding omicron.

The American President, Joe biden, declared on Friday that this new variant “is not cause for panic.”