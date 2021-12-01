‘Modern Family’: Sofia Vergara revealed that she ‘spent a lot of money’ to try to remove her accent

Modern family became one of the best sitcoms of the 21st century when it was released in 2009.

The cast members became incredibly close and remain as such today.

But for Sofia vergara, who played the sassy and upbeat Gloria Pritchett, the show meant so much more. Vergara she once revealed that she had been working on removing her accent before landing the part.

When Modern family It premiered a dozen years ago, no one expected the show to be so successful. Turns out it was an instant hit.

The creator Christopher Lloyd I wanted a program that detailed the lives of families that were a little removed from the classic nuclear family that was so much expected in the United States during the 20th century. Instead of a mother, a father and two children, Modern family took the approach of second marriages, gay relationships, and a hilarious and messy family.

Gloria Pritchett, a racy Colombian whose appearance was hard to ignore, was married to Jay Pritchett, a successful businessman.

Jay had been married once before and had two children with his ex, who were about Gloria’s age. Although Sofia vergara gained great notoriety for his role, he was going through a tough time in the acting world before his big break.

Sofia Vergara revealed he spent ‘a lot of money’ trying to lose his accent for acting roles



Vergara She was born and raised in Colombia, where she attended school before dropping out to pursue a modeling career. In 1998, the murder of her brother led her to start a new life in the United States, where she continued her career in the entertainment industry.

Vergara is fluent in English, though part of his charm is Modern family was his strong Colombian accent. Though it’s an important part of Vergara’s identity, she once felt like she wouldn’t find any acting job unless she worked to remove the accent.

“I tried [cambiar mi acento] at the beginning [de mi carrera]”, said Vergara at Paleyfest in 2015. “I hired someone, I worked for months and I spent a lot of money because it is so expensive. ”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sof%C3%ADa_Vergara also revealed that he paid by the hour and received help three hours a day, three days a week to try to get rid of his heavy accent. Eventually, however, she realized that if she couldn’t find an acting role like her, then it wasn’t meant to be.

“I wasn’t doing a good job auditioning, so one day I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to try to go the way I can, and if I find a job, it’s fine, and if not, it’s fine. ”

Vergara She said that after recruiting her son to help her train her accent, and eventually giving in and accepting her accent for what it was, “one thing led to another,” and she landed the role of Gloria, accent and all.