MLB Rougned Odor signs with Baltimore Orioles for one year

Various media announced that Rougned Odor has become a new Baltimore Orioles player ahead of Season 2022 of MLB. The infielder was available in the free agency market after the New York Yankees decided to designate him for assignment and subsequently release him.

The Athletic journalist Dan Connolly reported this Tuesday, November 30, that the Baltimore Orioles and Rougned Odor have closed a negotiation for a season and an economic amount not yet specified.

The infielder became a free agent a few days ago after the New York Yankees released him after previously designating him for assignment.

Odor was considered one of the best elements within the Texas Rangers but with the Bronx organization he did not quite fit in during the 2021 campaign and did not put the numbers that would have been expected.

Rougned Odor already has eight seasons of MLB experience, having played seven of them with the Texan team. In his career he has achieved a batting average of .234.


