MLB and the players’ association talk, they come to nothing and are heading for a lockout

IRVING, Texas – Major League Baseball appeared to be heading for its first lockout in 26 years after a couple of short bargaining sessions held Tuesday did not lead to any significant progress.

The sport’s five-year contract expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and the administration is expected to follow up with a Major League Baseball Players Association lockout.

Major League Baseball Executive Vice President Dan Halem and Bruce Meyer, the chief negotiator for the Major League Baseball Players Association, held negotiations that took place at the site of the union’s annual executive board meeting. Seven equipment owners also attended the two sessions in a hotel, abandoning the first to go to their own headquarters after receiving a proposal from the union. Dozens of players were also there.

At one point in the afternoon, Halem and Meyer emerged from a smaller meeting attended by pitcher and free agent Andrew Miller, a member of the union’s eight-man executive subcommittee, and Dick Montfort, the Colorado CEO. Rockies who chairs the MLB labor policy committee.

Players and owners met with a group for more than half an hour on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball hasn’t had a lockout since 1994-95. In recent days, contracts worth more than a billion dollars have been agreed, as players and teams try to finalize agreements in time before a possible freeze of the signatures.