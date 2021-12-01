Mission to rescue Matt Damon: How much money did it cost to save the actor in his movies?

Yes, rescue Matt Damon in his films it is brutally expensive: 900,000 million dollars according to the latest calculations. And yes, the actor is always in trouble, and although he is the protagonist of the action film on duty and shows moments of absolute heroismIn most of the stories that he has embodied in the cinema, he is always in trouble, he must be saved from dangerous places, or he is the target of some risky mission in enemy territory. This bulky resume has led him to be the actor with the highest bailout bill in movie history.

Analyzing the cost of an unparalleled invoice

The story of Matt Damon and the rescues comes from afar, it is a true meme of the classic era of the internet, but until recently the correct calculations had not been made of the cost of saving good old Damon from his missions and stories. It was a Quora user, Kynan Eng, a Swiss researcher curious to know how much the actor’s troubles and rescues will cost in real life, who decided to estimate the total costs that would save him from all his. We must take into account several factors, such as the actual estimate of how many, the context of each rescue or mission in each film, but this expert economics researcher he has done fairly rough calculations.





To elaborate the top, he has taken into account the amount or the total bill of eight well-known films within the actor’s filmography: Save Private Ryan, Green Zone: Protected District, Elysium, Syriana, Honestly, Titan AE, Mars, and Interstellar. Logically, the estimated money does not take into account the distribution or commercialization of each film, only those of the rescue in the plot and its monetary consequences in it. Eng, based on his own estimates, believes that sending a spaceship to save Damon in the Christopher Nolan film, Interstellar, it will cost approximately 500,000 million dollars. In another science fiction film, this time directed by Ridley Scott, his ransom would involve a sum of 200,000 million dollars, almost nothing, a figure similar to what he would end up adding in the animated film. Titan AE

“ The story of Matt Damon and the rescues comes from afar, it is a real meme of the classic internet stage

In other films of his filmography, such as Syriana or In honor of the truth, the bailouts are cheaper and quantifiable. In the first, a private flight saves the actor, a fact that could cost about 50,000 dollars if we take into account the costs of the operation, and in the second about 300,000 if we value the war zone in which the helicopter operates that puts him at risk. except. In short: the total cost amounts to the incredible figure of 900,000 million dollars. A result that is only 0.1% of the budget of the eight films, whose combined collection (more than 2.7 billion dollars) is also very far from this data. “Luckily it’s all fiction. Otherwise, we could have quit long ago. Sorry Matt.”Kynan Eng explained.

Top most expensive and costly rescues of Matt Damon in the movies

Syriana

Matt Damon is involved in a complex plot with terrorist attacks, oil companies and corporations of all kinds in the Middle East. An assumable rescue considering what is to come.

Green Zone





In this film he doesn’t have to be the one specifically rescued, but he does run into trouble in one of Baghdad’s districts at the height of the second Gulf War during the US invasion of Iraq.

Save Private Ryan





A standard mission. He is the Private Ryan of the title, the man who must be saved. Tom Hanks still can’t forgive him.

In honor of the truth





Once again, Matt Damon had to be rescued in the Gulf War. The mission has an estimated cost of $ 300,000, because the conflict does not pay for itself.

Elysium





To rescue Matt Damon in the director’s failed movie District 9In a futuristic tale of rich and poor, it would have taken $ 100 million.

Mars

$ 200 billion





NASA keeps throwing in numbers. Matt Damon had to survive on Mars for a good handful of months waiting for the special agency to do the math so they could save him and rescue him.

Titan AE





One of the most expensive missions. On Titan AEAn animation film little valued for its quality, the actor voiced a character who must be evacuated from Earth in what is a massive exodus to save humanity.

Interstellar

$ 500 billion





The film by Christopher Nolan and his brother Jonathan occupies the top with the most expensive mission, totaling more than 500,000 million dollars. Yes, you don’t have to save him directly, but Matt Damon gets lost in space again and you have to get to him.