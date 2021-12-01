Military arrives at Birmex management for drug distribution

Pedro Zenteno Santaella will leave the direction of Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México, Birmex, an institution with majority state participation, in charge of the production and supply of biologicals, pharmaceuticals and reagents, which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador intends to be the cornerstone in the distribution of health supplies. Zenteno’s place will be occupied by the retired general Jens Pedro Lohmann Iturburu.

This was confirmed to Political Animal sources from Birmex himself. Zenteno will go to the direction of ISSSTE and the retired military man, who served as the Regulatory Director of Administration and Finance of that Institute, will assume the direction of Biologicals and Reactives of Mexico.

Lohnmann Iturburu is a Master in Public Administration. He was 50 years active in the Mexican Army, for which he was even decorated on November 20 of last year. Among his military positions he had that of Commander of the IV Military Region, based in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

On November 10, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador not only acknowledged that there has been a shortage of medicines, but even launched what was interpreted as a scolding and an ultimatum to Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health and Juan Ferrer, director of the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi).

“We already have to finish solving the problem of the supply of medicines, this is for Juan Ferrer, this is for Alcocer: I no longer want to hear about the lack of medicines and I do not want excuses of any kind, we cannot sleep soundly if there are no medicines for take care of the sick, “he warned.

While on November 25, During his tour of Zacatecas, he promised that, as a personal challenge and with the entire government, including the Army, he will provide a solution to the problem of drug shortages.

He indicated that he would meet this week with his cabinet and guaranteed that the drugs will reach the most remote villages “or I’ll stop calling Andrés Manuel.”

It is in this context that changes take place in Birmex, to leave a military man in charge of the distribution of medicines.