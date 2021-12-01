Mike Tomlin promises changes for Steelers after beating

The Pittsburgh head coach assured that they can not continue doing the same and expect different results

PITTSBURGH – The head coach of the Pittsburgh steelers, Mike tomlin, said there will be changes on his team that is 5-5-1 after their bulky loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We just suck the place,” he declared. “When you play the way we play and the score is so high, that’s the reality.

Mike Tomlin pointed out that the changes will be in what the Pittsburgh Steelers do and how they do it. Getty Images

“What you can’t do is keep doing the things you’ve been doing and expect a different result. We are open to some changes in the schematic. We are open to some changes staff, obviously. They won’t be drastic, probably more subtle, but hopefully significant. Meaningful in a positive way“.

Tomlin said that the changes will come in what the Steelers and who they do it with, using last season’s Week 8 win against the Baltimore Ravens as an example. In that game, the Steelers they frequently used a pack of three outside linebackers, relying on their depth in position.

“It could be the repositioning of people or it could be support in depth as a strength,” he said. Tomlin. “We don’t overcomplicate things, but we are willing to make a change when the change produces a desired result.

“When you have red paint, you paint your barn red. That’s the kind of motto we live with at times. That’s what I mean when I say we’re open to change. Is it about people or inserting people? Yes, if that makes us better, but not for the sole purpose of change. It may just mean the lineup or setup of players in an effort to highlight areas where maybe we have depth and maybe minimize some areas where we don’t. “

It is likely that some changes are seen in front, on both sides of the ball. Offensive tackle Zach Banner, who spent the first half of the season on injured reserve, has gradually gained more playing time on jumbo packs and could be shaping up to regain his starting spot he lost after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. Last season. On the defensive line, Steelers signed Green Bay Packers third-round draft pick Montravius ​​Adams from the New Orleans Saints practice team, gaining needed depth at nose tackle.

One change that won’t happen anytime soon is the return of defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt, who hasn’t participated in the team’s drills since training camp. Still recovering from knee surgery, Tuitt remains on injured reserve and Tomlin did not give a deadline for his return.

“It will not be available this week, so the people who have my attention are those who will be,” he said. Tomlin. “We will continue to monitor his progress and when he gets closer I will have new information for you.”



After players like Minkah Fitzpatrick said the team needed to change the way it trains, suggesting more reps and reviews of the no-huddle offense, Tomlin indicated that Steelers They could also use equipment this week in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. However, he declined to point out whether certain players, like quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who typically doesn’t train on Wednesdays and has been limited in some sessions on Thursday, need to work harder in practice.

“Some people need physical work, some people need mental work, some people need to recover,” he said. Tomlin. “We don’t paint with a thick brush. We make individual decisions that are based on the men who put us in a position to bring the strongest unit to the stadium on weekends and that philosophical approach will not change.”

Stephon Tuitt won’t be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers anytime soon as he recovers from surgery. Getty Images

Another change that won’t be forthcoming was suggested by second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool. Speaking Monday, Claypool said putting music at practices could have a positive impact.

“I think some music would help,” Claypool said. “We had music at warm-ups and that’s fun. People are dancing, having fun, so I think maybe the music would make the practice a little more fun and fast-paced, that’s my suggestion, but Coach T has done this. for longer than me. “

Tomlin gave a carefully explained answer.

“Claypool plays wide receiver and I’ll let him do that,” he said. Tomlin this Tuesday. “I will formulate the practice strategy. And I think that division of labor is probably the appropriate one.”