Microsoft CEO sells half of his shares in the company

Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella dumped about half of his shares in the company last week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US Securities and Exchange Commission documents.

According to the document, Nadella sold 838,584 shares between November 22 and 23, in a price range of $ 334.37 to $ 349.22, with which the company executive received more than $ 285 million.

“Satya sold approximately 840,000 shares of her holdings of Microsoft shares for diversification and personal financial planning reasons,” the Microsoft statement reads. The technology giant also assured that its CEO “is committed to the continued success of the company” and that his holdings “significantly exceed the requirements” established by the board of directors.

However, it is possible that the transaction was motivated by the tax that will begin to be applied in the state of Washington, headquarters of the company, according to The Wall Street Journal. Starting next year, long-term capital gains will be taxed at 7% for amounts in excess of $ 250,000 annually.