Memes destroy Citibanamex app due to failures in the middle of a fortnight

Users from Citibanamex reported through social networks that register failures in deposits to your accounts.

According to complaints, the customers from Citibanamex They have reported that the deposit of their payroll has not been reflected and in the case of retired people from the Institute of Social Security and Services for Workers (ISSSTE) indicated that the payment of their pension corresponding to the month of December had not been made, and they affirmed that the other banks did make the deposit.

While others customers The bank have reported failures in the mobile application due to not being able to access their accounts to carry out transactions.

Through Twitter, the people who were affected by the failure The bank expressed their disagreement and demanded a response from the bank’s official accounts.

Until now Citibanamex It has not given any explanation about the failures registered on Tuesday.

So far in November, BBVA is the bank that has reported constant failures, however, this time Citibanamex presents failures in the middle of the fortnight, affecting thousands of account holders.

Derived from failures in Citibanamex, users have shared a countless memes.

