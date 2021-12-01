Megan Fox reveals her embarrassing Golden Globes moment that made her stop drinking

Megan fox is one of the most envied actresses in Hollywood society for being one of the most beautiful women in the world. The interpreter achieved fame from her interpretation of Mikaela Banes in ‘Transformers‘when I was so lonely 21 years.

Now, at 35 years old, he has participated in the program Who What Wear And the movie star has confessed why she hadn’t been drinking for so many years absolutely no alcohol.

Fox recalled his shameful experience in the 2009 Golden Globes, where she was sitting at the same table as artists of the stature of the Hermanos Jonas or Blake Lively. During dinner they had big bottles of chilled champagne and Megan Fox acknowledges that he went for drinks, which caused him to have a series of unfortunate statements that assures seriously marked his growth interpretative.

“I was very belligerent and I said a lot of things that I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after drinking. I believe that I got into a lot of trouble because of what I said at that event. I don’t remember why, but I know I did. You can look it up on the Internet, “Fox declared, embarrassed. In the video above you can see moments from that day.





Megan Fox at the 2009 Golden Globes | Getty Images

Some statements Megan made revolved around Salma Hayek, of which he said: “I really want to have your breasts. Those are the boobs most incredible“, he commented shamelessly.

In addition, he confessed that what he most hated of those awards was the styling of his hair. “I hate pulling my hair back”he said firmly. “I can’t believe I let them do my hair like this because I have a huge and round forehead“.

“I’m about to throw up right now“She continued in her outburst of sincerity.” I am horrified to be here, embarrassed and scared“declared the actress on that red carpet.

Also, Fox she went alone to the event when at that time she was already engaged to her future husband Brian Austin Green, and when journalists asked the actress about him, she revealed: “He doesn’t want to be here. She doesn’t want to be my date. Is a man. He has a lot of ego. I don’t even think he cares, “he picks up AND! News.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green they were married in 2010 and have three children together, but their marriage ended in November 2020, and after that Fox appeared with his new partner Machine Gun Kelly at the American Music Awards, where the actress declared that she and Green had decided to divorce due to irreconcilable differences.

Surely you are interested in:

Megan Fox’s punch to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in the ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ trailer