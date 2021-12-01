Medical students increase by 44% since the beginning of the Covid

According to Deusto Salud reports, Spanish educational centers register a considerable increase in their medicine classes and points out that, since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of students in this discipline has been growing exponentially, reaching 64,164 this year, a 44% more than in 2019 according to data from the Ministry of Education. As for the causes of such an increase, he considers that the first is the general increase experienced by all grades of 16% on average, justified by the greater number of registered university students in Spain. Even so, disciplines related to medicine have increased 28% more than the rest of the degrees. And it draws attention to the fact of the increase in Vocational Training studies whose degrees related to health continue to be preferred by students. According to Deusto Salud, which has six health degrees, one of the most demanded studies is the Higher Reflexology Course, which this year has 203 enrolled. Among the most popular among students, the Higher Course in Medical Secretariat also stands out, which was the most chosen in the midst of the pandemic (2020).