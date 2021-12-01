“Mbappé needs a more structured club, like Real Madrid”

Kylian Mbappé’s contract with PSG ends in June and Zlatan Ibrahimovic recommended that he sign with Real Madrid

The Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan striker and former Paris Saint Germain player, among others, assured this Wednesday that Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, PSG star, needs a more structured club than the Parisian and took Real Madrid as an example.

“Mbappé needs an environment with a more solid structure, like that of Real Madrid. But then I told the president of PSG not to sell him“Ibrahimovic said in an interview with the Italian newspaper”Corriere della Sera“.

Ibrahimovic referred to the situation of Mbappé, whose contract with PSG expires next June and who already asked his club to transfer him to Real Madrid this summer, without the two clubs being able to close an agreement.

At the interview, The Swedish striker also re-analyzed his troubled relationship with Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, a man who, in his opinion, does not love “players with character.”

“Guardiola never understood me. He wanted to program everything I had to do. He wanted to make instinct plays, but then he thought about what he wanted and changed. In that way, he thought too much,” said Ibrahimovic.

“Guardiola does not like players with character. I had become a problem and as he could not solve it, I solved it by leaving,” he added.

Ibrahimovic played with Guardiola at Barcelona in the 2009-2010 academic year and left the following year for Milan, after scoring 16 league goals.

He shared the dressing room with Argentine Lionel Messi, a player who “lives for football” and with whom he had a “professional relationship.”

“But the Ballon d’Or this year was deserved by (the Pole) Robert Lewandowski,” he said.

He said that he prefers Messi to the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo because he was the Argentine’s partner, although he stressed that, in his opinion, the greatest of all time is the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario.

He also expressed his deep respect for the Argentine “myth” Diego Armando Maradona and confessed that he came very close to signing for Napoli after leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“I was tired of being in America. I was thinking about leaving football, but (his representative) Mino Raiola told me ‘you’re crazy, you have to go back to Italy.’ We had closed the deal with Naples, but then the president fired the coach ( Carlo) Ancelotti and I changed my mind, “he recalled.

He then signed for Milan: “I asked Mino which team was in the most difficult situation. He wanted to completely change the dynamics of a club. He told me that Milan had just lost 0-5 to Atalanta and I in that At that moment I decided that I would sign for Milan. “

In the long interview, Ibrahimovic spoke of his humble origin in Malmoe, he recalled that he was “very shy with the girls” and that one day he came to steal clothes in a store because his “friends wore good clothes” and he only had “the tracksuit and the socks “of his team.