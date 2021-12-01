Marvel Studios desperate to sign Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider

Marvel Studios wants to bring back Ghost Rider and would want to do it with actor Nicolas Cage playing the character

According Scooper Roger NorvellMarvel Studios is desperate to bring Nicolas Cage back as Ghost Rider, a decade after he played the spirit of revenge. With 2007 Ghost Rider premiering just before Hombre de Hierro and the 2012 sequel dropping the same year as The Avengers, Sony’s films compared less favorably to their MCU rivals at the time. Now, however, it appears that Nicolas Cage could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Johnny Blaze.

Norvell has stated on Twitter that the studio is eager to reach an agreement with the actor to reprise as Johnny Blaze in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, presumably as an alternate version in the multiverse. There are plenty of surprise comebacks on the way in Phase 4 as the MCU eventually expands to other universes, but Cage would certainly be one of the most shocking of all. And while we recommend taking this with the usual grain of salt, Norvell is far from the first insider to claim that the actor is up for a potential cameo. In the same tweet he also states that the introduction of Captain Britain is also very likely at this time and the names that could be made with the role include those of Charlie Hunnam, Henry Cavill and Hayley Atwell, this last choice would mean seeing the return of Peggy Carter. to the UCM, although doing so would presumably be like an alternative version of his character.

Marvel desperately wants Nicolas Cage back as the Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange 2 but hasn’t reached a deal just yet. Introduction of Captain Britain Corps is also very likely at this point. Names being thrown around include those of Charlie Hunnam, Henry Cavill and Hayley Atwell. – Roger Norvell (@Red_Norvell) January 23, 2021

Going back to Ghost riderMarvel’s interest in relaunching the character in the MCU in recent years is not new. Gabriel Luna’s Robbie Reyes was going to continue his recurring role on Agents of SHIELD with his own Hulu series, but the project was canceled when Marvel Studios swallowed up Marvel Television and there has been little indication that Kevin Feige and company are willing. work with the actor again.

Interestingly, this might not be the only ex-superhero role Cage will review in the next few years. DC is said to want him back as Superman in the movie too The Flash, which will also explore the multiverse. Despite being a lifelong comic book fan (his stage surname comes from Marvel’s Power Man), Nicolas Cage has never gotten what he deserves in the superhero movie world, but maybe that’s about to change now. and, hopefully, get to repeat as Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity.