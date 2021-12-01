Mark Wahlberg has a Patek Philippe that’s worth so much more than your next beach vacation

Mark Wahlberg He is not only the umpteenth star to launch his own documentary series as a tribute to a long and fruitful career (Wahl Street, which was released this past April 15 on HBO Max). We also talk about another celebrity who has managed to get our long teeth in the pharrell Williams, Anuel AA and Travis Scott style: with a watch only suitable for hugely baggy bank accounts and that we will only be able to see in a photo.

Not everything is there, as you can imagine. To make matters worse, it is about a copy of Patek philippe That, until Mark Wahlberg has boasted of being its owner during a dinner with actor and television host Mario Lopez, he had never seen the light of day before. It is, then, the first time we see it in its natural habitat: surrounding the wrist with a great name of the show business.

If you are an expert in the world of watchmaking, you will have seen at a first glance that it is a Nautilus, one of the most coveted emblems of the Swiss house. Nevertheless, the one of Mark Wahlberg is the reference 5711 / 1300A, one of the latest versions of this icon that has been launched in 2021 and that elevates its intrinsic luxury to the umpteenth power.

With an olive green dial and stainless steel bracelet, Mark Wahlberg’s new Nautilus stands out for its 32 cut diamonds baguette that incorporates around its entire bezel in an octagonal shape. At approximately 3.6 carats each, this sports-minded watch has thus become a collector’s gem at the height of Breguet’s Reine de Naples and Vacheron Constantin Heures Créatives Heure Discrète.

This cascade of class, exclusivity, glamor and opulence translates into a price not fit for mortals, of course. As can be seen on the official Patek Philippe website, this new reissue of the Nautilus is priced at 79,900 euros including taxes. Change for Mark Wahlberg, probably.

