Macroeconomic Christmas | Accent

The mayor of any institution has found it very strange that on the shore of the beach they have put a Bob Marley record. As we all know, not only Bob reigns there, but UB40 (there can be thousands of artists). He has been thinking about the reason why he does not hear what they listen to in his old neighborhood, which is reggaeton and other “music.” Entrecomillo music because several artists have come out who say that “this is not music, but entertainment.”

We are clear with that: music does not let us fool us. On very well-groomed nights, anyone plays Dvorak and listens to something from Schubert, while checking the numbers published by the Central Bank of the Republic. As we all know, the numbers are published in the report released by the bank. Many look at these numbers and make inferences about this coming year. Many want to read vast reports. The more varied the number of opinion-makers, the more varied the analysis will be.

Like when you buy a wine, you must pay attention to the grape, while remembering what is published on the balance of payments of the economy. You don’t know why you think of Chile or Antarctica. These comparisons are not drawn from an old formulary, but from a transistorial logic. It is clear to you: “this past year we have recovered in several areas,” says the mayor.

I tell him that Bob Marley is the king of the beaches. I tell you that Elon Musk has said something spectacular. To inhabit Mars it will be necessary to make the planet hot – which is uninhabitable – and it will be necessary to drop atomic bombs on the poles.

As every year, the numbers of the Central Bank are spied on by a large number of people who have realized that as these numbers go, so will their economy. “Controlling inflation seems good to me,” says the mayor. Someone told me that he will put his money in a corporate bond, to the point that another throws his theory on some laws. “People walk in the street with the feeling that the new year will enter well,” the mayor tells me. It says: the economy is a paradise where you enter without knowing where the block is.

It is not about doing magic: what we do this end of the year, as a ritual, will be welcome. People hope to be told if they can buy fireworks, something that seems like it is not prohibited, but it is very expensive. The mayor knows that they are exploited on Christmas Eve, so that people know – as on July 4 – that there are others who can throw the bills into the atmosphere. And others say: let’s invest. “Let’s put our money in this instrument,” he says.

After all, this will be a macroeconomic Christmas, perhaps full of trolls – who sing very well and also dance – or another argument to calm the little ones. The film is produced by Gina Shay, starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Russell Brand, Zooey Deschanel and Gwen Stefani, the latter an artist that I follow a lot.

Exploiting money was a modern man’s business. Someone will tell me that it is not so much what a fire roll takes on the 24th or the 31st, but the truth is that it is a lot of fire in the skies of Santo Domingo. On the other hand, some wonder – it seems a mystery – how much is the number of tourists in the hotels. They wonder then what they will do there at these parties. They don’t throw drones into the air to record the fires at the same time, something that has occurred to me now. They are happy in hotels.

The truth is that those who spend money on fireworks know why they do it. People get ready and believe me I know several who already have in mind the name of the factory where they will go to get their rods and Roman candles. In a distant childhood, they were sold on the street corner; now it is necessary to see how everything happens: it is about economic transactions. So there is a fireworks market. You will not pay much for bad fire gadgets, but for those that shine a lot in the vast night of Santo Domingo.

Others think about what they will put their money into and try to be aware of the offer of the bonds, as happened in the time of Lilís, something that is far from us. Then the request arises to pay attention to Moody’s, Standard and Poors and Fitch, which tell us how well paid the government is. Christmas, someone says, Christmas. The mayor says he has to save. Others have said that there is a lot of money on the street.

It is the mayor – he manages a public institution – who thinks that what others look upon with approval is true: the economy, in the macro, will have to enter well and criticism must be observed. The opinion of many people who know a lot about the macro, not just the pandemic, is eagerly awaited. We have read bad news: the new omicron variant, which has made governments take other measures. Some countries have closed their doors.

Ultimately, the economy is expected to continue as it has been evaluated, although many critics have fireworks – and rocket phrases – to determine what is happening and offer solutions. Meanwhile, these fires cause a wonderful sky of lights that change and that sound their way throughout the sky.